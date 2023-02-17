|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Webster Groves
|10
|14
|21
|12
|57
|Marquette
|8
|10
|8
|12
|38
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Webster Groves
|11-13
|4-1
|1316/55
|1345/56
|Marquette
|13-11
|2-3
|1239/52
|1275/53
|Webster Groves
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|RJ Trevino (#2, SG, Sr.)
|17
|3-4
|3-7
|2-2
|3
|Iziah Purvey (#34, PF, Jr.)
|13
|4-4
|1-4
|2-3
|1
|CJ Lang (#10, PG, Sr.)
|11
|4-4
|1-2
|0
|4
|Jalen Purvey (#11, SG, Sr.)
|10
|2-2
|2-4
|0
|2
|Carl Whitehead Jr. (#13, PG, So.)
|3
|0
|1-5
|0
|0
|Holmes Hansen (#25, SF, Jr.)
|3
|0
|1-2
|0
|0
|Webster Groves
|Individual stats Have not been reported.