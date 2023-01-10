 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: Webster Groves 58, Francis Howell 46

1234Final
Francis Howell165111446
Webster Groves1114151858
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Francis Howell8-70-0789/53715/48
Webster Groves4-71-0579/39637/42

Francis Howell
Individual stats Have not been reported.
Webster GrovesPtsFG3FGFTFL
Iziah Purvey (#34, PF, Jr.)165-80-26-73
RJ Trevino (#2, SG, Sr.)152-53-62-41
CJ Lang (#10, PG, Sr.)112-50-17-83
Carl Whitehead Jr. (#13, PG, So.)83-80-32-30
Jalen Purvey (#11, SG, Sr.)82-51-21-20
