Box: Webster Groves 58, Francis Howell 46

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Francis Howell
|16
|5
|11
|14
|46
|Webster Groves
|11
|14
|15
|18
|58
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Francis Howell
|8-7
|0-0
|789/53
|715/48
|Webster Groves
|4-7
|1-0
|579/39
|637/42
|Francis Howell
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Webster Groves
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Iziah Purvey (#34, PF, Jr.)
|16
|5-8
|0-2
|6-7
|3
|RJ Trevino (#2, SG, Sr.)
|15
|2-5
|3-6
|2-4
|1
|CJ Lang (#10, PG, Sr.)
|11
|2-5
|0-1
|7-8
|3
|Carl Whitehead Jr. (#13, PG, So.)
|8
|3-8
|0-3
|2-3
|0
|Jalen Purvey (#11, SG, Sr.)
|8
|2-5
|1-2
|1-2
|0