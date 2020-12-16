Box: Webster Groves 59, Confluence 57

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Confluence
|8
|14
|15
|20
|57
|Webster Groves
|14
|17
|6
|22
|59
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Confluence
|1-2
|0-0
|216/72
|216/72
|Webster Groves
|1-0
|0-0
|59/20
|57/19
|Confluence
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Webster Groves
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Matt Enright (#13, Jr.)
|23
|2-7
|4-8
|7-8
|4
|CJ Lang (#23, So.)
|10
|5-9
|0
|0
|2
|Luke Maupin (#45, Sr.)
|9
|3-4
|0-1
|3-6
|4
|Ethan Chartrand (#30, Jr.)
|9
|4-11
|0
|1-2
|2
|Jalen Purvey (#11)
|4
|0-3
|1-2
|1-2
|2
|Anthony Phiffer (#10, Sr.)
|2
|1-4
|0-1
|0
|5
|Jack Ellis (#25, Sr.)
|2
|1-2
|0-1
|0
|3
