Box: Webster Groves 59, Confluence 57
1234Final
Confluence814152057
Webster Groves141762259
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Confluence1-20-0216/72216/72
Webster Groves1-00-059/2057/19
Confluence
Individual stats Have not been reported.
Webster GrovesPtsFG3FGFTFL
Matt Enright (#13, Jr.)232-74-87-84
CJ Lang (#23, So.)105-9002
Luke Maupin (#45, Sr.)93-40-13-64
Ethan Chartrand (#30, Jr.)94-1101-22
Jalen Purvey (#11)40-31-21-22
Anthony Phiffer (#10, Sr.)21-40-105
Jack Ellis (#25, Sr.)21-20-103
