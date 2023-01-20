Box: Webster Groves 59, Joplin 58

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Joplin
|13
|16
|17
|12
|58
|Webster Groves
|8
|18
|15
|18
|59
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Joplin
|2-3
|0-0
|256/51
|289/58
|Webster Groves
|5-9
|1-1
|732/146
|804/161
|Joplin
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Webster Groves
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Iziah Purvey (#34, PF, Jr.)
|18
|5-12
|1-4
|5-5
|4
|Carl Whitehead Jr. (#13, PG, So.)
|16
|5-8
|1-1
|3-5
|2
|Jalen Purvey (#11, SG, Sr.)
|12
|0-2
|3-5
|3-4
|5
|CJ Lang (#10, PG, Sr.)
|8
|4-5
|0-2
|0
|4
|RJ Trevino (#2, SG, Sr.)
|5
|0
|1-2
|2-2
|3