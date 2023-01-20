 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: Webster Groves 59, Joplin 58

1234Final
Joplin1316171258
Webster Groves818151859
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Joplin2-30-0256/51289/58
Webster Groves5-91-1732/146804/161

Joplin
Individual stats Have not been reported.
Webster GrovesPtsFG3FGFTFL
Iziah Purvey (#34, PF, Jr.)185-121-45-54
Carl Whitehead Jr. (#13, PG, So.)165-81-13-52
Jalen Purvey (#11, SG, Sr.)120-23-53-45
CJ Lang (#10, PG, Sr.)84-50-204
RJ Trevino (#2, SG, Sr.)501-22-23
