Box: Webster Groves 62, Parkway Central 26

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Parkway Central
|4
|6
|11
|5
|26
|Webster Groves
|28
|18
|10
|6
|62
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Parkway Central
|4-5
|0-0
|347/39
|452/50
|Webster Groves
|5-2
|1-0
|435/48
|342/38
|Parkway Central
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Webster Groves
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Luke Maupin (#45, 6-4, F, Sr.)
|10
|5-8
|0
|0
|2
|Ethan Chartrand (#30, 6-1, G, Jr.)
|9
|3-4
|1-2
|0
|1
|Matt Enright (#13, 6-0, PG, Jr.)
|8
|1-2
|2-3
|0
|0
|Jalen Purvey (#11, 6-0, G, So.)
|8
|3-6
|0-1
|2-2
|0
|R.J. Henderson (#21, 5-10, G, Sr.)
|7
|0-2
|1-3
|4-4
|2
|CJ Lang (#23, 5-11, PG, So.)
|7
|2-4
|1-2
|0
|1
|Anthony Phiffer (#10, 5-10, G, Sr.)
|6
|3-5
|0-1
|0
|0
|Gianni Ferentinos (#33, 6-2, G, Fr.)
|5
|1-2
|1-4
|0
|0
|Jake Koelling (6-3, F, Jr.)
|2
|1-2
|0
|0
|1