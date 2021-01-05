 Skip to main content
Box: Webster Groves 62, Parkway Central 26
Box: Webster Groves 62, Parkway Central 26

1234Final
Parkway Central4611526
Webster Groves281810662
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Parkway Central4-50-0347/39452/50
Webster Groves5-21-0435/48342/38
Parkway Central
Individual stats Have not been reported.
Webster GrovesPtsFG3FGFTFL
Luke Maupin (#45, 6-4, F, Sr.)105-8002
Ethan Chartrand (#30, 6-1, G, Jr.)93-41-201
Matt Enright (#13, 6-0, PG, Jr.)81-22-300
Jalen Purvey (#11, 6-0, G, So.)83-60-12-20
R.J. Henderson (#21, 5-10, G, Sr.)70-21-34-42
CJ Lang (#23, 5-11, PG, So.)72-41-201
Anthony Phiffer (#10, 5-10, G, Sr.)63-50-100
Gianni Ferentinos (#33, 6-2, G, Fr.)51-21-400
Jake Koelling (6-3, F, Jr.)21-2001
