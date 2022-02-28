 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: Webster Groves 64, Lutheran South 36

  • 0
1234Final
Lutheran South000036
Webster Groves000064
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Lutheran South5-231-101237/441700/61
Webster Groves19-85-11793/641459/52

Lutheran South
Individual stats Have not been reported.
Webster GrovesPtsFG3FGFTFL
Matt Enright (#13, 6-0, G, Sr.)192-35-100-10
Ethan Chartrand (#30, 6-2, G, Sr.)186-102-601
Iziah Purvey (#34, 6-4, F, So.)61-11-11-10
RJ Trevino (#22, 6-2, G, Jr.)51-11-400
CJ Lang (#10, 6-0, G, Jr.)51-21-301
Jalen Purvey (#11, 6-1, G, Jr.)42-40-204
Carl Whitehead Jr. (#32, 6-0, G, Fr.)31-20-11-10
Jake Koelling (6-4, F, Sr.)21-1003
Malachi Parker (#25, 5-11, G, Sr.)21-1000
