Box: Webster Groves 64, Lutheran South 36

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Lutheran South
|0
|0
|0
|0
|36
|Webster Groves
|0
|0
|0
|0
|64
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Lutheran South
|5-23
|1-10
|1237/44
|1700/61
|Webster Groves
|19-8
|5-1
|1793/64
|1459/52
|Lutheran South
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Webster Groves
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Matt Enright (#13, 6-0, G, Sr.)
|19
|2-3
|5-10
|0-1
|0
|Ethan Chartrand (#30, 6-2, G, Sr.)
|18
|6-10
|2-6
|0
|1
|Iziah Purvey (#34, 6-4, F, So.)
|6
|1-1
|1-1
|1-1
|0
|RJ Trevino (#22, 6-2, G, Jr.)
|5
|1-1
|1-4
|0
|0
|CJ Lang (#10, 6-0, G, Jr.)
|5
|1-2
|1-3
|0
|1
|Jalen Purvey (#11, 6-1, G, Jr.)
|4
|2-4
|0-2
|0
|4
|Carl Whitehead Jr. (#32, 6-0, G, Fr.)
|3
|1-2
|0-1
|1-1
|0
|Jake Koelling (6-4, F, Sr.)
|2
|1-1
|0
|0
|3
|Malachi Parker (#25, 5-11, G, Sr.)
|2
|1-1
|0
|0
|0