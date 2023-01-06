 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Box: Webster Groves 69, Jennings 63

  • 0
1234Final
Webster Groves1516191969
Jennings159211863
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Webster Groves3-71-0521/52591/59
Jennings4-70-1613/61631/63

People are also reading…

Webster GrovesPtsFG3FGFTFL
Iziah Purvey (#34, PF, Jr.)174-609-151
CJ Lang (#10, PG, Sr.)146-80-12-54
Jalen Purvey (#11, SG, Sr.)145-91-41-22
Carl Whitehead Jr. (#13, PG, So.)124-51-11-15
RJ Trevino (#2, SG, Sr.)92-51-32-34
Quincy Williams (#33, SG, Fr.)301-403
Webster Groves
Individual stats Have not been reported.
0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News