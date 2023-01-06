Box: Webster Groves 69, Jennings 63

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Webster Groves
|15
|16
|19
|19
|69
|Jennings
|15
|9
|21
|18
|63
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Webster Groves
|3-7
|1-0
|521/52
|591/59
|Jennings
|4-7
|0-1
|613/61
|631/63
|Webster Groves
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Iziah Purvey (#34, PF, Jr.)
|17
|4-6
|0
|9-15
|1
|CJ Lang (#10, PG, Sr.)
|14
|6-8
|0-1
|2-5
|4
|Jalen Purvey (#11, SG, Sr.)
|14
|5-9
|1-4
|1-2
|2
|Carl Whitehead Jr. (#13, PG, So.)
|12
|4-5
|1-1
|1-1
|5
|RJ Trevino (#2, SG, Sr.)
|9
|2-5
|1-3
|2-3
|4
|Quincy Williams (#33, SG, Fr.)
|3
|0
|1-4
|0
|3
|Webster Groves
|Individual stats Have not been reported.