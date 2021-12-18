Box: Webster Groves 70, Monroe City 61

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Monroe City
|10
|13
|16
|22
|61
|Webster Groves
|18
|15
|16
|21
|70
-
Purvey scores 36 as Webster Groves wins 10th in a row over Kirkwood
-
Mitchell-Day shines on both ends of court in MICDS' win over Fort Zumwalt South
-
Boys basketball notebook: Haefner's huge night helps Lafayette stun Howell; COVID-19 concerns postpone CBC-SLUH
-
Top 10 schedule, results
-
Recap: De Smet triumphs over Vianney
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Monroe City
|0-1
|0-0
|61/61
|70/70
|Webster Groves
|5-1
|1-0
|478/478
|343/343
|Monroe City
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Webster Groves
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Matt Enright (#13, 6-0, G, Sr.)
|18
|4
|3
|1-2
|2
|Iziah Purvey (#34, 6-4, F, So.)
|14
|2
|3
|1-2
|3
|Ethan Chartrand (#30, 6-2, G, Sr.)
|13
|4
|1
|2-2
|1
|Gianni Ferentinos (#33, 6-4, G, So.)
|10
|2
|2
|0
|4
|Jalen Purvey (#11, 6-1, G, Jr.)
|7
|1
|1
|2-2
|4
|CJ Lang (#10, 6-0, G, Jr.)
|5
|2
|0
|1-2
|1
|Jimmy Richter (#21, 5-11, G, Sr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
Tags
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.