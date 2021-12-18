 Skip to main content
Box: Webster Groves 70, Monroe City 61
Box: Webster Groves 70, Monroe City 61

1234Final
Monroe City1013162261
Webster Groves1815162170
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Monroe City0-10-061/6170/70
Webster Groves5-11-0478/478343/343
Monroe City
Individual stats Have not been reported.
Webster GrovesPtsFG3FGFTFL
Matt Enright (#13, 6-0, G, Sr.)18431-22
Iziah Purvey (#34, 6-4, F, So.)14231-23
Ethan Chartrand (#30, 6-2, G, Sr.)13412-21
Gianni Ferentinos (#33, 6-4, G, So.)102204
Jalen Purvey (#11, 6-1, G, Jr.)7112-24
CJ Lang (#10, 6-0, G, Jr.)5201-21
Jimmy Richter (#21, 5-11, G, Sr.)30100
News