Box: Webster Groves 72, Marquette 46

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Webster Groves
|24
|20
|9
|19
|72
|Marquette
|13
|3
|19
|11
|46
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Webster Groves
|7-1
|1-0
|626/78
|424/53
|Marquette
|6-3
|0-0
|381/48
|356/44
|Webster Groves
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Iziah Purvey (#34, 6-4, F, So.)
|16
|5
|2
|0
|0
|Ethan Chartrand (#30, 6-2, G, Sr.)
|13
|2
|3
|0
|0
|CJ Lang (#10, 6-0, G, Jr.)
|11
|3
|1
|2-2
|0
|Matt Enright (#13, 6-0, G, Sr.)
|10
|2
|2
|0
|0
|RJ Trevino (#22, 6-2, G, Jr.)
|7
|2
|1
|0
|2
|Gianni Ferentinos (#33, 6-4, G, So.)
|6
|0
|2
|0
|0
|Jalen Purvey (#11, 6-1, G, Jr.)
|6
|2
|0
|2-2
|1
|Quinton Miller Jr. (#23, 6-2, G, Sr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Marquette
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Max Harris (#22, 6-1, G, Sr.)
|11
|1-2
|3-4
|0
|1
|Riley Schweain (#20, 6-4, F, Sr.)
|10
|2-3
|2-7
|0-2
|0
|Sam McCandless (#12, 6-1, G, Jr.)
|9
|0-1
|3-7
|0
|0
|DJ Mays (#23, 6-4, G, Jr.)
|8
|1-3
|2-3
|0
|0
|Jack Ahlbrand (#14, 6-1, G, Jr.)
|4
|2-7
|0
|0
|2
|Jimmy Renne (#33, 6-5, G, Sr.)
|4
|2-3
|0
|0
|2
