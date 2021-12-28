 Skip to main content
Box: Webster Groves 72, Marquette 46
Box: Webster Groves 72, Marquette 46

1234Final
Webster Groves242091972
Marquette133191146
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Webster Groves7-11-0626/78424/53
Marquette6-30-0381/48356/44
Webster GrovesPtsFG3FGFTFL
Iziah Purvey (#34, 6-4, F, So.)165200
Ethan Chartrand (#30, 6-2, G, Sr.)132300
CJ Lang (#10, 6-0, G, Jr.)11312-20
Matt Enright (#13, 6-0, G, Sr.)102200
RJ Trevino (#22, 6-2, G, Jr.)72102
Gianni Ferentinos (#33, 6-4, G, So.)60200
Jalen Purvey (#11, 6-1, G, Jr.)6202-21
Quinton Miller Jr. (#23, 6-2, G, Sr.)30100
MarquettePtsFG3FGFTFL
Max Harris (#22, 6-1, G, Sr.)111-23-401
Riley Schweain (#20, 6-4, F, Sr.)102-32-70-20
Sam McCandless (#12, 6-1, G, Jr.)90-13-700
DJ Mays (#23, 6-4, G, Jr.)81-32-300
Jack Ahlbrand (#14, 6-1, G, Jr.)42-7002
Jimmy Renne (#33, 6-5, G, Sr.)42-3002
