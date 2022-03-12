Box: Webster Groves 75, Cape Girardeau Central 65

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Cape Girardeau Central
|0
|0
|0
|0
|65
|Webster Groves
|0
|0
|0
|0
|75
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Cape Girardeau Central
|9-2
|0-0
|716/65
|526/48
|Webster Groves
|22-8
|5-1
|2018/183
|1617/147
People are also reading…
|Cape Girardeau Central
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Webster Groves
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Matt Enright (#13, 6-0, G, Sr.)
|29
|9
|3
|2-3
|0
|Ethan Chartrand (#30, 6-2, G, Sr.)
|22
|8
|2
|0-1
|2
|Iziah Purvey (#34, 6-4, F, So.)
|11
|2
|2
|1-2
|2
|CJ Lang (#10, 6-0, G, Jr.)
|10
|3
|0
|4-6
|4
|Gianni Ferentinos (#33, 6-4, G, So.)
|3
|0
|1
|0-1
|3