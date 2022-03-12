 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Box: Webster Groves 75, Cape Girardeau Central 65

  • 0
1234Final
Cape Girardeau Central000065
Webster Groves000075
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Cape Girardeau Central9-20-0716/65526/48
Webster Groves22-85-12018/1831617/147

People are also reading…

Cape Girardeau Central
Individual stats Have not been reported.
Webster GrovesPtsFG3FGFTFL
Matt Enright (#13, 6-0, G, Sr.)29932-30
Ethan Chartrand (#30, 6-2, G, Sr.)22820-12
Iziah Purvey (#34, 6-4, F, So.)11221-22
CJ Lang (#10, 6-0, G, Jr.)10304-64
Gianni Ferentinos (#33, 6-4, G, So.)3010-13
0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Meet the high school standouts on the ice and on the squash court

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News