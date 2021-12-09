 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Webster Groves 94, Riverview Gardens 38
0 comments

Box: Webster Groves 94, Riverview Gardens 38

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
1234Final
Riverview Gardens7913938
Webster Groves2624291594
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Riverview Gardens0-40-0169/42312/78
Webster Groves1-10-0168/42114/28
Riverview Gardens
Individual stats Have not been reported.
Webster GrovesPtsFG3FGFTFL
Iziah Purvey (#34, 6-4, F, So.)17710-31
Ethan Chartrand (#30, 6-2, G, Sr.)144201
Jalen Purvey (#11, 6-1, G, Jr.)14511-22
Matt Enright (#13, 6-0, G, Sr.)135102
Gianni Ferentinos (#33, 6-4, G, So.)123202
CJ Lang (#10, 6-0, G, Jr.)11501-12
RJ Trevino (#22, 6-2, G, Jr.)72102
Jimmy Richter (#21, 5-11, G, Sr.)30101
Quinton Miller Jr. (#23, 6-2, G, Sr.)3003-42
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Meet the St. Louis high school stars who made history last week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News