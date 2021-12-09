Box: Webster Groves 94, Riverview Gardens 38

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Riverview Gardens
|7
|9
|13
|9
|38
|Webster Groves
|26
|24
|29
|15
|94
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Riverview Gardens
|0-4
|0-0
|169/42
|312/78
|Webster Groves
|1-1
|0-0
|168/42
|114/28
|Riverview Gardens
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Webster Groves
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Iziah Purvey (#34, 6-4, F, So.)
|17
|7
|1
|0-3
|1
|Ethan Chartrand (#30, 6-2, G, Sr.)
|14
|4
|2
|0
|1
|Jalen Purvey (#11, 6-1, G, Jr.)
|14
|5
|1
|1-2
|2
|Matt Enright (#13, 6-0, G, Sr.)
|13
|5
|1
|0
|2
|Gianni Ferentinos (#33, 6-4, G, So.)
|12
|3
|2
|0
|2
|CJ Lang (#10, 6-0, G, Jr.)
|11
|5
|0
|1-1
|2
|RJ Trevino (#22, 6-2, G, Jr.)
|7
|2
|1
|0
|2
|Jimmy Richter (#21, 5-11, G, Sr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Quinton Miller Jr. (#23, 6-2, G, Sr.)
|3
|0
|0
|3-4
|2
