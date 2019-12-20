Box: Webster Groves 63, Kirkwood 61

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Kirkwood
|6
|17
|16
|22
|61
|Webster Groves
|14
|20
|22
|7
|63
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Kirkwood
|1-2
|1-0
|181/60
|177/59
|Webster Groves
|4-1
|0-0
|310/103
|247/82
|Kirkwood
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Will Lee (#1, 6-2, G, Jr.)
|29
|8-18
|2-6
|7-11
|3
|Jackson Fortner (#2, 6-2, G, Jr.)
|10
|0-3
|2-4
|4-8
|3
|Landon Evans (#5, 6-4, F, Sr.)
|10
|4-7
|0-1
|2-2
|2
|Jaylen Phipps (#11, 6-0, G, Jr.)
|4
|1-5
|0
|2-4
|3
|Ryland Irvin (#12, 6-0, G, Jr.)
|2
|1-3
|0
|0
|2
|Dillon Stewart (#33, 6-0, G, Jr.)
|2
|1-1
|0
|0
|1
|Kannon Nesslage (#35, 6-5, F, Jr.)
|2
|1-3
|0-1
|0
|1
|Melvin Simmons (#3, 6-1, G, Sr.)
|2
|1-3
|0
|0
|1
|Kirkwood
|Individual stats Have not been reported.