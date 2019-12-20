Box: Webster Groves 63, Kirkwood 61
0 comments

Box: Webster Groves 63, Kirkwood 61

  • 0
1234Final
Kirkwood617162261
Webster Groves142022763
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Kirkwood1-21-0181/60177/59
Webster Groves4-10-0310/103247/82
KirkwoodPtsFG3FGFTFL
Will Lee (#1, 6-2, G, Jr.)298-182-67-113
Jackson Fortner (#2, 6-2, G, Jr.)100-32-44-83
Landon Evans (#5, 6-4, F, Sr.)104-70-12-22
Jaylen Phipps (#11, 6-0, G, Jr.)41-502-43
Ryland Irvin (#12, 6-0, G, Jr.)21-3002
Dillon Stewart (#33, 6-0, G, Jr.)21-1001
Kannon Nesslage (#35, 6-5, F, Jr.)21-30-101
Melvin Simmons (#3, 6-1, G, Sr.)21-3001
Kirkwood
Individual stats Have not been reported.
0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Boys Basketball

Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 12/141. CBC (2-3) is idle.2. Chaminade (1-0) is idle.3. Collinsville (7-0) def. Chicago Morgan Park , 67-65 today.4. Ha…

Boys Basketball

Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 12/191. Collinsville (8-0) vs. Alton (5-2) , 7:30 p.m Friday.2. CBC (2-3) is idle.3. Chaminade (1-0) vs. St. Vincent-St…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports