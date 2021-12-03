Box: Wellsville 36, Clopton 35

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Clopton
|6
|11
|10
|8
|35
|Wellsville
|8
|9
|8
|11
|36
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Clopton
|1-3
|0-0
|189/47
|218/54
|Wellsville
|1-2
|0-0
|121/30
|170/42
|Clopton
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Cash Eivins (#42, 6-4, F, So.)
|16
|7
|0
|2-2
|2
|Tyler Kuntz (#1, 6-1, G, Jr.)
|11
|4
|1
|0-1
|3
|Mason Street (#33, 6-2, F, Sr.)
|4
|2
|0
|0-2
|4
|Kain Eivins (#44, 6-0, G, Fr.)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Wellsville
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Carson Huff (#35, G, Fr.)
|11
|3
|1
|2-2
|2
|Logan Pursifull (#41, G, Jr.)
|9
|4
|0
|1-1
|4
|Isaac Seabaugh (#11, G, Sr.)
|8
|2
|1
|1-2
|3
|CJ Curd (#15, G, Jr.)
|5
|1
|1
|0-4
|2
|Keaton Mayes (#30, F, Sr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|4
