Box: Wellsville 36, Clopton 35
1234Final
Clopton61110835
Wellsville8981136
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Clopton1-30-0189/47218/54
Wellsville1-20-0121/30170/42
CloptonPtsFG3FGFTFL
Cash Eivins (#42, 6-4, F, So.)16702-22
Tyler Kuntz (#1, 6-1, G, Jr.)11410-13
Mason Street (#33, 6-2, F, Sr.)4200-24
Kain Eivins (#44, 6-0, G, Fr.)42001
WellsvillePtsFG3FGFTFL
Carson Huff (#35, G, Fr.)11312-22
Logan Pursifull (#41, G, Jr.)9401-14
Isaac Seabaugh (#11, G, Sr.)8211-23
CJ Curd (#15, G, Jr.)5110-42
Keaton Mayes (#30, F, Sr.)30104
