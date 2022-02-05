Box: Wesclin 42, Carlyle 23

|Final
|Carlyle
|23
|Wesclin
|42
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Carlyle
|14-13
|6-2
|1255/46
|1334/49
|Wesclin
|12-14
|7-0
|1195/44
|1229/46
|Carlyle
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Wesclin
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Seth Macke (#55, 6-6, C, So.)
|17
|5
|2
|1-1
|3
|Grant Fridley (#4, 6-2, G, Jr.)
|10
|2
|0
|6-8
|3
|Trey Marks (#11, 6-0, G, Sr.)
|7
|2
|1
|0-1
|2
|Brandon Oelrich (#10, 6-0, G, Jr.)
|4
|1
|0
|2-3
|0
|Jack Herndon (#32, 6-0, G)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Luke Tasker (#5, 5-7, G)
|1
|0
|0
|1-3
|4