Box: Wesclin 42, Carlyle 23

Final
Carlyle23
Wesclin42
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Carlyle14-136-21255/461334/49
Wesclin12-147-01195/441229/46

Carlyle
Individual stats Have not been reported.
WesclinPtsFG3FGFTFL
Seth Macke (#55, 6-6, C, So.)17521-13
Grant Fridley (#4, 6-2, G, Jr.)10206-83
Trey Marks (#11, 6-0, G, Sr.)7210-12
Brandon Oelrich (#10, 6-0, G, Jr.)4102-30
Jack Herndon (#32, 6-0, G)30100
Luke Tasker (#5, 5-7, G)1001-34
News