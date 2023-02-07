|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Wesclin
|7
|17
|18
|11
|53
|Freeburg
|9
|4
|20
|11
|44
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Wesclin
|20-9
|6-2
|1613/56
|1338/46
|Freeburg
|20-9
|6-2
|1643/57
|1399/48
|Wesclin
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Freeburg
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Cole Stuart (#1, 5-10, Jr.)
|15
|5-9
|1-7
|2-5
|1
|Lane Otten (#32, 6-4, Sr.)
|13
|6-9
|0
|1-2
|1
|Caleb Weber (#3, 6-0, Sr.)
|9
|1-4
|2-6
|1-2
|4
|Bryson Browning (#2, 6-2, Jr.)
|4
|2-3
|0
|0
|2
|Julian Trentman (#22, 6-5, Sr.)
|2
|1-1
|0
|0
|2
|Michael Cooper (#4, 6-0, Jr.)
|1
|0
|0
|1-2
|0