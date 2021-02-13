 Skip to main content
Box: Wesclin 59, New Athens 37
1234Final
New Athens49121237
Wesclin132671359
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
New Athens0-10-037/3759/59
Wesclin2-11-1158/158126/126
New AthensPtsFG3FGFTFL
Gannon Birkner (#33, So.)13503-42
Codey Boone (#3, Jr.)10402-24
Andrew Wynn (So.)84002
Owen Tolson (#20, Fr.)42003
James Range (#23, Jr.)21002
New Athens
Individual stats Have not been reported.
