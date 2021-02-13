Box: Wesclin 59, New Athens 37

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|New Athens
|4
|9
|12
|12
|37
|Wesclin
|13
|26
|7
|13
|59
-
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|New Athens
|0-1
|0-0
|37/37
|59/59
|Wesclin
|2-1
|1-1
|158/158
|126/126
|New Athens
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Gannon Birkner (#33, So.)
|13
|5
|0
|3-4
|2
|Codey Boone (#3, Jr.)
|10
|4
|0
|2-2
|4
|Andrew Wynn (So.)
|8
|4
|0
|0
|2
|Owen Tolson (#20, Fr.)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|3
|James Range (#23, Jr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|New Athens
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
