Box: Wesclin 42, Breese Central 32
1234Final
Breese Central4129732
Wesclin101411742
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Breese Central5-91-2633/45682/49
Wesclin7-72-1587/42641/46
Breese CentralPtsFG3FGFTFL
Bradon Thomas (#3, Sr.)10402-20
Brady Moore (#23)6202-20
Jackson Haag (#2, Sr.)51101
Dalton Boruff (#5)51103
Nicholas Warnecke (#33)30101
Emit Jansen (#13, Sr.)21002
Kyle Athmer (#40, C)1001-42
WesclinPtsFG3FGFTFL
Grant Fridley (#4, 5-11, G, Fr.)132301
Carson Wessel (#12, 5-9, G, Jr.)9303-71
Cameron Brandmeyer (#21, 6-4, G, Jr.)8400-42
Alex Elsing (#15, 6-2, G, Sr.)72100
Cole Macke (#34, 6-6, F, Jr.)30101
Luke Serrano (#30, 6-1, F, Jr.)2002-25
