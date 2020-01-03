Box: Wesclin 42, Breese Central 32

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Breese Central
|4
|12
|9
|7
|32
|Wesclin
|10
|14
|11
|7
|42
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Breese Central
|5-9
|1-2
|633/45
|682/49
|Wesclin
|7-7
|2-1
|587/42
|641/46
|Breese Central
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Bradon Thomas (#3, Sr.)
|10
|4
|0
|2-2
|0
|Brady Moore (#23)
|6
|2
|0
|2-2
|0
|Jackson Haag (#2, Sr.)
|5
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Dalton Boruff (#5)
|5
|1
|1
|0
|3
|Nicholas Warnecke (#33)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Emit Jansen (#13, Sr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|Kyle Athmer (#40, C)
|1
|0
|0
|1-4
|2
|Wesclin
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Grant Fridley (#4, 5-11, G, Fr.)
|13
|2
|3
|0
|1
|Carson Wessel (#12, 5-9, G, Jr.)
|9
|3
|0
|3-7
|1
|Cameron Brandmeyer (#21, 6-4, G, Jr.)
|8
|4
|0
|0-4
|2
|Alex Elsing (#15, 6-2, G, Sr.)
|7
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Cole Macke (#34, 6-6, F, Jr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Luke Serrano (#30, 6-1, F, Jr.)
|2
|0
|0
|2-2
|5