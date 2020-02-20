Box: Wesclin 66, Father McGivney 38
1234Final
Father McGivney8961538
Wesclin211522866
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Father McGivney6-242-41283/431695/56
Wesclin16-146-41322/441343/45
Father McGivney
Individual stats Have not been reported.
WesclinPtsFG3FGFTFL
Grant Fridley (#4, 5-11, G, Fr.)22435-60
Luke Serrano (#30, 6-1, F, Jr.)162401
Cameron Brandmeyer (#21, 6-4, G, Jr.)12502-21
Kyle Elmore (#10, 6-3, G, Sr.)42000
Carson Wessel (#12, 5-9, G, Jr.)30102
Cole Macke (#32, 6-6, F, Jr.)30103
Trey Marks (#11, 5-10, G, So.)30100
Joe Gonzalez (#25, 5-11, F, So.)21000
Brandon Oelrich (#34, 5'9, Fr.)1001-20
