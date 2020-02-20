Box: Wesclin 66, Father McGivney 38

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Father McGivney
|8
|9
|6
|15
|38
|Wesclin
|21
|15
|22
|8
|66
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Father McGivney
|6-24
|2-4
|1283/43
|1695/56
|Wesclin
|16-14
|6-4
|1322/44
|1343/45
|Father McGivney
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Wesclin
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Grant Fridley (#4, 5-11, G, Fr.)
|22
|4
|3
|5-6
|0
|Luke Serrano (#30, 6-1, F, Jr.)
|16
|2
|4
|0
|1
|Cameron Brandmeyer (#21, 6-4, G, Jr.)
|12
|5
|0
|2-2
|1
|Kyle Elmore (#10, 6-3, G, Sr.)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Carson Wessel (#12, 5-9, G, Jr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|2
|Cole Macke (#32, 6-6, F, Jr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|3
|Trey Marks (#11, 5-10, G, So.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Joe Gonzalez (#25, 5-11, F, So.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Brandon Oelrich (#34, 5'9, Fr.)
|1
|0
|0
|1-2
|0