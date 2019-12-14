|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Greenville
|12
|4
|10
|8
|34
|Wesclin
|11
|19
|5
|11
|46
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Greenville
|2-4
|1-0
|225/38
|286/48
|Wesclin
|3-4
|0-1
|308/51
|341/57
|Greenville
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Wesclin
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Cameron Brandmeyer (#21, 6-4, G, Jr.)
|16
|4
|2
|2-4
|0
|Cole Macke (#34, 6-6, F, Jr.)
|12
|2
|2
|2-2
|2
|Grant Fridley (#4, 5-11, G, Fr.)
|10
|2
|1
|3-4
|2
|Luke Serrano (#30, 6-1, F, Jr.)
|6
|3
|0
|0-1
|2
|Alex Elsing (#15, 6-2, G, Sr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2