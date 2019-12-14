Subscribe for 99¢
1234Final
Greenville12410834
Wesclin111951146
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Greenville2-41-0225/38286/48
Wesclin3-40-1308/51341/57
Greenville
Individual stats Have not been reported.
WesclinPtsFG3FGFTFL
Cameron Brandmeyer (#21, 6-4, G, Jr.)16422-40
Cole Macke (#34, 6-6, F, Jr.)12222-22
Grant Fridley (#4, 5-11, G, Fr.)10213-42
Luke Serrano (#30, 6-1, F, Jr.)6300-12
Alex Elsing (#15, 6-2, G, Sr.)21002

