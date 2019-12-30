Box: Wesclin 37, Red Bay, Alabama 36

|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|Final
|Red Bay, Alabama
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|36
|Wesclin
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|37
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Red Bay, Alabama
|1-4
|0-0
|214/43
|256/51
|Wesclin
|6-7
|1-1
|545/109
|609/122
|Red Bay, Alabama
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Wesclin
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Grant Fridley (#4, 5-11, G, Fr.)
|12
|3-6
|2-5
|0
|0
|Luke Serrano (#30, 6-1, F, Jr.)
|10
|2-7
|1-2
|3-7
|2
|Cole Macke (#34, 6-6, F, Jr.)
|9
|1-2
|2-5
|1-2
|4
|Alex Elsing (#15, 6-2, G, Sr.)
|4
|1-1
|0-1
|2-4
|3
|Carson Wessel (#12, 5-9, G, Jr.)
|2
|1-2
|0-1
|0
|0