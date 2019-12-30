Box: Wesclin 37, Red Bay, Alabama 36
12345Final
Red Bay, Alabama0000036
Wesclin0000037
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Red Bay, Alabama1-40-0214/43256/51
Wesclin6-71-1545/109609/122
Red Bay, Alabama
Individual stats Have not been reported.
WesclinPtsFG3FGFTFL
Grant Fridley (#4, 5-11, G, Fr.)123-62-500
Luke Serrano (#30, 6-1, F, Jr.)102-71-23-72
Cole Macke (#34, 6-6, F, Jr.)91-22-51-24
Alex Elsing (#15, 6-2, G, Sr.)41-10-12-43
Carson Wessel (#12, 5-9, G, Jr.)21-20-100
