Box: West County (Leadwood) 70, Grandview 40

1234Final
Grandview000040
West County (Leadwood)000070
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Grandview6-210-51130/421558/58
West County (Leadwood)4-30-0370/14402/15

GrandviewPtsFG3FGFTFL
Chase Wilson (#2, Sr.)141-44-1000
Levi Lalonde (#14, Jr.)84-4003
Tom Grimm (#4, Jr.)602-702
Weston Hopper (#24)602-200
Caleb Peterson (#10, Jr.)21-3001
Austin Blankenship (#34)21-2003
John Grimm (#3, Sr.)20-20-32-41
Grandview
Individual stats Have not been reported.
