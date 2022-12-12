Box: West County (Leadwood) 75, Grandview 27

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|West County (Leadwood)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|75
|Grandview
|0
|0
|0
|0
|27
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|West County (Leadwood)
|2-1
|0-0
|186/62
|136/45
|Grandview
|3-5
|0-0
|356/119
|471/157
|West County (Leadwood)
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Grandview
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Caleb Peterson (#2, Sr.)
|9
|3-5
|1-5
|0-1
|3
|Logan Cane (#24, Sr.)
|6
|0-1
|2-5
|0-2
|0
|Garet Boyer (#3, Sr.)
|5
|1-2
|1-2
|0
|0
|Tom Grimm (#4, Sr.)
|3
|0-2
|1-5
|0
|1
|Levi Lalonde (#20, Sr.)
|2
|1-1
|0-1
|0
|3
|Trenton Cookerly (#5, Sr.)
|2
|1-2
|0
|0-1
|0