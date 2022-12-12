 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: West County (Leadwood) 75, Grandview 27

  • 0
1234Final
West County (Leadwood)000075
Grandview000027
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
West County (Leadwood)2-10-0186/62136/45
Grandview3-50-0356/119471/157

West County (Leadwood)
Individual stats Have not been reported.
GrandviewPtsFG3FGFTFL
Caleb Peterson (#2, Sr.)93-51-50-13
Logan Cane (#24, Sr.)60-12-50-20
Garet Boyer (#3, Sr.)51-21-200
Tom Grimm (#4, Sr.)30-21-501
Levi Lalonde (#20, Sr.)21-10-103
Trenton Cookerly (#5, Sr.)21-200-10
