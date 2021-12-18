 Skip to main content
Box: Westminster 49, St. Dominic 28
Box: Westminster 49, St. Dominic 28

1234Final
St. Dominic4613528
Westminster71392049
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
St. Dominic5-33-0442/55405/51
Westminster6-01-0367/46207/26
St. DominicPtsFG3FGFTFL
Ryan Schwendeman (#44, 6-5, F, Sr.)16324-54
Luke Vanourney (#42, 6-5, C, Jr.)8302-22
Matthew Willenbrink (#22, 6-0, G, Sr.)21000
Trevor North (#12, 6-0, G, Jr.)21002
WestminsterPtsFG3FGFTFL
Austin Vick (#20, 6-8, F, Sr.)167-80-32-20
Casen Lawrence (#22, 5-10, G, Sr.)150-25-1001
Kobi Williams (#1, 6-3, G, Jr.)73-40-41-21
EJ Williams (#2, 6-1, G, Sr.)52-50-11-12
Sam Vestal (#12, 6-6, F, Sr.)21-10-10-23
LJ Minner (#15, 5-11, F, Sr.)21-2000
Asher Amnuel (#21, 5-11, G, So.)21-1000
