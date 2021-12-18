Box: Westminster 49, St. Dominic 28

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|St. Dominic
|4
|6
|13
|5
|28
|Westminster
|7
|13
|9
|20
|49
-
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|St. Dominic
|5-3
|3-0
|442/55
|405/51
|Westminster
|6-0
|1-0
|367/46
|207/26
|St. Dominic
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Ryan Schwendeman (#44, 6-5, F, Sr.)
|16
|3
|2
|4-5
|4
|Luke Vanourney (#42, 6-5, C, Jr.)
|8
|3
|0
|2-2
|2
|Matthew Willenbrink (#22, 6-0, G, Sr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Trevor North (#12, 6-0, G, Jr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|Westminster
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Austin Vick (#20, 6-8, F, Sr.)
|16
|7-8
|0-3
|2-2
|0
|Casen Lawrence (#22, 5-10, G, Sr.)
|15
|0-2
|5-10
|0
|1
|Kobi Williams (#1, 6-3, G, Jr.)
|7
|3-4
|0-4
|1-2
|1
|EJ Williams (#2, 6-1, G, Sr.)
|5
|2-5
|0-1
|1-1
|2
|Sam Vestal (#12, 6-6, F, Sr.)
|2
|1-1
|0-1
|0-2
|3
|LJ Minner (#15, 5-11, F, Sr.)
|2
|1-2
|0
|0
|0
|Asher Amnuel (#21, 5-11, G, So.)
|2
|1-1
|0
|0
|0
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.