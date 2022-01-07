 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Westminster 50, Priory 29
0 comments

Box: Westminster 50, Priory 29

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
1234Final
Westminster12920950
Priory41141029
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Westminster11-13-0749/62441/37
Priory7-40-2586/49533/44
WestminsterPtsFG3FGFTFL
Austin Vick (#20, 6-8, F, Sr.)124-71-11-11
Kobi Williams (#1, 6-3, G, Jr.)123-62-401
Matt Buchanan (#4, 6-2, G, Sr.)80-12-52-24
Caleb Thompson (#13, 6-5, F, Sr.)63-300-23
Casen Lawrence (#22, 5-10, G, Sr.)51-31-704
EJ Williams (#2, 6-1, G, Sr.)42-4003
Sam Vestal (#12, 6-6, F, Sr.)31-301-21
PrioryPtsFG3FGFTFL
Christian Gonzalez (#25, 6-3, So.)71-41-22-31
Jahaad Fort (#3, 5-11, Sr.)62-60-22-23
Matthew Politte (#12, 6-5, Sr.)50-11-82-20
Jimmy Temprano (#4, 5-10, Sr.)41-202-22
Gerard Grewe (#35, 6-3, Jr.)31-201-72
Max Lipe (#10, 5-11, Jr.)21-20-300
Gabe Leung (#15, 5-11, Jr.)21-1000
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Tomorrow's college stars, today's athletes of the week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News