Box: Westminster 50, Priory 29

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Westminster
|12
|9
|20
|9
|50
|Priory
|4
|11
|4
|10
|29
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Westminster
|11-1
|3-0
|749/62
|441/37
|Priory
|7-4
|0-2
|586/49
|533/44
|Westminster
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Austin Vick (#20, 6-8, F, Sr.)
|12
|4-7
|1-1
|1-1
|1
|Kobi Williams (#1, 6-3, G, Jr.)
|12
|3-6
|2-4
|0
|1
|Matt Buchanan (#4, 6-2, G, Sr.)
|8
|0-1
|2-5
|2-2
|4
|Caleb Thompson (#13, 6-5, F, Sr.)
|6
|3-3
|0
|0-2
|3
|Casen Lawrence (#22, 5-10, G, Sr.)
|5
|1-3
|1-7
|0
|4
|EJ Williams (#2, 6-1, G, Sr.)
|4
|2-4
|0
|0
|3
|Sam Vestal (#12, 6-6, F, Sr.)
|3
|1-3
|0
|1-2
|1
|Priory
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Christian Gonzalez (#25, 6-3, So.)
|7
|1-4
|1-2
|2-3
|1
|Jahaad Fort (#3, 5-11, Sr.)
|6
|2-6
|0-2
|2-2
|3
|Matthew Politte (#12, 6-5, Sr.)
|5
|0-1
|1-8
|2-2
|0
|Jimmy Temprano (#4, 5-10, Sr.)
|4
|1-2
|0
|2-2
|2
|Gerard Grewe (#35, 6-3, Jr.)
|3
|1-2
|0
|1-7
|2
|Max Lipe (#10, 5-11, Jr.)
|2
|1-2
|0-3
|0
|0
|Gabe Leung (#15, 5-11, Jr.)
|2
|1-1
|0
|0
|0
