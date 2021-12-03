Box: Westminster 54, MICDS 34

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|MICDS
|2
|15
|9
|8
|34
|Westminster
|9
|18
|16
|11
|54
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|MICDS
|2-1
|0-0
|160/53
|144/48
|Westminster
|3-0
|0-0
|182/61
|115/38
|MICDS
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Brandon Mitchell-Day (#15, 6-8, F, Sr.)
|13
|4
|0
|5-6
|2
|Marcus Coleman (#3, 6-2, G, Jr.)
|10
|1
|2
|2-2
|4
|Tony Nunn (#1, 5-11, G, Sr.)
|3
|1
|0
|1-2
|0
|Jayden Banks (5-10, G, So.)
|3
|0
|1
|0-2
|4
|Jack Hayes (#2, 6-3, F, Sr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0-3
|5
|Mason Swartz (#33, 6-4, F, So.)
|2
|0
|0
|2-2
|3
|Colin Koch (#11, 6-4, G, Sr.)
|1
|0
|0
|1-2
|2
|Westminster
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Kobi Williams (#1, 6-3, G, Jr.)
|18
|3
|2
|6-8
|0
|Austin Vick (#20, 6-8, F, Sr.)
|15
|7
|0
|1-2
|3
|Casen Lawrence (#22, 5-10, G, Sr.)
|12
|0
|3
|3-5
|1
|Matt Buchanan (#4, 6-2, G, Sr.)
|9
|0
|2
|3-6
|2
