Box: Westminster 54, MICDS 34
1234Final
MICDS2159834
Westminster918161154
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
MICDS2-10-0160/53144/48
Westminster3-00-0182/61115/38
MICDSPtsFG3FGFTFL
Brandon Mitchell-Day (#15, 6-8, F, Sr.)13405-62
Marcus Coleman (#3, 6-2, G, Jr.)10122-24
Tony Nunn (#1, 5-11, G, Sr.)3101-20
Jayden Banks (5-10, G, So.)3010-24
Jack Hayes (#2, 6-3, F, Sr.)2100-35
Mason Swartz (#33, 6-4, F, So.)2002-23
Colin Koch (#11, 6-4, G, Sr.)1001-22
WestminsterPtsFG3FGFTFL
Kobi Williams (#1, 6-3, G, Jr.)18326-80
Austin Vick (#20, 6-8, F, Sr.)15701-23
Casen Lawrence (#22, 5-10, G, Sr.)12033-51
Matt Buchanan (#4, 6-2, G, Sr.)9023-62
