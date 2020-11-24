Box: Westminster 56, St. Dominic 53

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Westminster
|17
|16
|11
|12
|56
|St. Dominic
|6
|15
|23
|9
|53
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Westminster
|1-0
|0-0
|56/56
|53/53
|St. Dominic
|0-1
|0-0
|53/53
|56/56
|Westminster
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|St. Dominic
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Ryan Schwendeman (#44, 6-4, F, Jr.)
|19
|6-17
|0
|7-10
|5
|Brendan Deters (#10, 6-2, G, Sr.)
|14
|4-9
|2-8
|0-4
|2
|Anthony Lewis (#40, 6-1, G, Sr.)
|10
|2-3
|2-5
|0
|0
|Matthew Willenbrink (#22, 5-11, G, Jr.)
|5
|0-3
|1-1
|2-2
|0
|Patrick Sullivan (#20, 6-2, F, Sr.)
|3
|0
|1-1
|0
|0
|Bryce Little (#2, 6-5, F, Sr.)
|2
|1-2
|0
|0
|5
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.