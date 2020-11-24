 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Westminster 56, St. Dominic 53
0 comments

Box: Westminster 56, St. Dominic 53

  • 0
Subscribe for $29 a year
1234Final
Westminster1716111256
St. Dominic61523953
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Westminster1-00-056/5653/53
St. Dominic0-10-053/5356/56
Westminster
Individual stats Have not been reported.
St. DominicPtsFG3FGFTFL
Ryan Schwendeman (#44, 6-4, F, Jr.)196-1707-105
Brendan Deters (#10, 6-2, G, Sr.)144-92-80-42
Anthony Lewis (#40, 6-1, G, Sr.)102-32-500
Matthew Willenbrink (#22, 5-11, G, Jr.)50-31-12-20
Patrick Sullivan (#20, 6-2, F, Sr.)301-100
Bryce Little (#2, 6-5, F, Sr.)21-2005
0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports