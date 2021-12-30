Box: Westminster 65, Troy Buchanan 44

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Troy Buchanan
|15
|6
|6
|17
|44
|Westminster
|12
|14
|20
|19
|65
Webster Groves depends on its defense to top Troy
De Smet's defense locks in, smothers Westminster
Fort Zumwalt South overcomes slow start to knock off host in St. Dominic tournament final
Walker Jr.'s late free throws help SLUH over John Burroughs
Thomas scores career-high 28 points to lead Summit over Hancock
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Troy Buchanan
|9-3
|1-1
|727/61
|653/54
|Westminster
|9-1
|1-0
|628/52
|388/32
|Troy Buchanan
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Nathan Ryan (#23, 6-3, F, Sr.)
|21
|9
|0
|3-7
|2
|Jack Fessenden (#3, 6-2, G, Jr.)
|10
|1
|2
|2-2
|5
|Charlie Nett (#11, 6-0, G, Jr.)
|8
|3
|0
|2-2
|0
|Tyler Moore (#21, 6-2, F, Jr.)
|3
|1
|0
|1-2
|4
|Keegan Linebaugh (#20, 6-3, F, Jr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|Westminster
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Casen Lawrence (#22, 5-10, G, Sr.)
|21
|3
|5
|0
|3
|Matt Buchanan (#4, 6-2, G, Sr.)
|14
|0
|4
|2-4
|2
|Kobi Williams (#1, 6-3, G, Jr.)
|9
|2
|1
|2-3
|2
|Caleb Thompson (#13, 6-5, F, Sr.)
|8
|3
|0
|2-2
|4
|Austin Vick (#20, 6-8, F, Sr.)
|8
|3
|0
|2-3
|3
|Sam Vestal (#12, 6-6, F, Sr.)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|2
|EJ Williams (#2, 6-1, G, Sr.)
|1
|0
|0
|1-3
|0
