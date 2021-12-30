 Skip to main content
Box: Westminster 65, Troy Buchanan 44
Box: Westminster 65, Troy Buchanan 44

1234Final
Troy Buchanan15661744
Westminster1214201965
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Troy Buchanan9-31-1727/61653/54
Westminster9-11-0628/52388/32
Troy BuchananPtsFG3FGFTFL
Nathan Ryan (#23, 6-3, F, Sr.)21903-72
Jack Fessenden (#3, 6-2, G, Jr.)10122-25
Charlie Nett (#11, 6-0, G, Jr.)8302-20
Tyler Moore (#21, 6-2, F, Jr.)3101-24
Keegan Linebaugh (#20, 6-3, F, Jr.)21002
WestminsterPtsFG3FGFTFL
Casen Lawrence (#22, 5-10, G, Sr.)213503
Matt Buchanan (#4, 6-2, G, Sr.)14042-42
Kobi Williams (#1, 6-3, G, Jr.)9212-32
Caleb Thompson (#13, 6-5, F, Sr.)8302-24
Austin Vick (#20, 6-8, F, Sr.)8302-33
Sam Vestal (#12, 6-6, F, Sr.)42002
EJ Williams (#2, 6-1, G, Sr.)1001-30
