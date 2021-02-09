 Skip to main content
Box: Westminster 68, Principia 26
1234Final
Principia2123926
Westminster2418141268
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Principia1-80-4312/35531/59
Westminster15-46-11116/124850/94
PrincipiaPtsFG3FGFTFL
Charley Hoffman (#30, 6-2, G, Sr.)18613-50
Noah Omondi (#24, 6-0, G, Jr.)4102-21
Xavier Da-Silva (#23, 6-0, G, Jr.)21000
Elvis Ajuoga (#34, 6-4, C, Sr.)21003
Principia
Individual stats Have not been reported.
