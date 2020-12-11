 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Westminster 68, Timberland 56
0 comments

Box: Westminster 68, Timberland 56

  • 0
Subscribe for $5 for 5 months
1234Final
Westminster1912201768
Timberland121719856
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Westminster3-11-0255/64214/54
Timberland2-20-0238/60241/60
WestminsterPtsFG3FGFTFL
Casen Lawrence (#22, 5-10, G, Jr.)261-17-93-45
Kobi Williams (#1, 6-2, G, So.)112-21-34-40
EJ Williams (#2, 6-1, G, Jr.)81-21-23-41
Matt Buchanan (#4, 6-1, G, Jr.)602-202
Austin Vick (#20, 6-8, F, Jr.)63-6001
Caleb Thompson (#13, 6-4, F, Jr.)52-801-20
Sam Vestal (#12, 6-6, F, Jr.)42-7004
Aydan Trawick (#21, 6-1, G, So.)21-2000
Westminster
Individual stats Have not been reported.
0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports