Box: Westminster 68, Timberland 56

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Westminster
|19
|12
|20
|17
|68
|Timberland
|12
|17
|19
|8
|56
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Westminster
|3-1
|1-0
|255/64
|214/54
|Timberland
|2-2
|0-0
|238/60
|241/60
|Westminster
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Casen Lawrence (#22, 5-10, G, Jr.)
|26
|1-1
|7-9
|3-4
|5
|Kobi Williams (#1, 6-2, G, So.)
|11
|2-2
|1-3
|4-4
|0
|EJ Williams (#2, 6-1, G, Jr.)
|8
|1-2
|1-2
|3-4
|1
|Matt Buchanan (#4, 6-1, G, Jr.)
|6
|0
|2-2
|0
|2
|Austin Vick (#20, 6-8, F, Jr.)
|6
|3-6
|0
|0
|1
|Caleb Thompson (#13, 6-4, F, Jr.)
|5
|2-8
|0
|1-2
|0
|Sam Vestal (#12, 6-6, F, Jr.)
|4
|2-7
|0
|0
|4
|Aydan Trawick (#21, 6-1, G, So.)
|2
|1-2
|0
|0
|0
|Westminster
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
