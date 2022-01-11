 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: Westminster 69, Jackson 40
1234Final
Jackson613101140
Westminster1718221269
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Jackson2-20-0214/54204/51
Westminster13-13-0887/222506/126
Jackson
Individual stats Have not been reported.
WestminsterPtsFG3FGFTFL
Kobi Williams (#1, 6-3, G, Jr.)297-115-800
Austin Vick (#20, 6-8, F, Sr.)177-90-13-32
Caleb Thompson (#13, 6-5, F, Sr.)52-801-21
Matt Buchanan (#4, 6-2, G, Sr.)51-21-403
Sam Vestal (#12, 6-6, F, Sr.)40-21-11-43
Colby Alpert (#23, 6-0, G, So.)301-301
EJ Williams (#2, 6-1, G, Sr.)21-1001
Darious McFall (#3, 5-9, G, Jr.)21-1000
Asher Amanuel (#21, 5-11, G, So.)21-10-101
