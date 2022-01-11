Box: Westminster 69, Jackson 40

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Jackson
|6
|13
|10
|11
|40
|Westminster
|17
|18
|22
|12
|69
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Jackson
|2-2
|0-0
|214/54
|204/51
|Westminster
|13-1
|3-0
|887/222
|506/126
|Jackson
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Westminster
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Kobi Williams (#1, 6-3, G, Jr.)
|29
|7-11
|5-8
|0
|0
|Austin Vick (#20, 6-8, F, Sr.)
|17
|7-9
|0-1
|3-3
|2
|Caleb Thompson (#13, 6-5, F, Sr.)
|5
|2-8
|0
|1-2
|1
|Matt Buchanan (#4, 6-2, G, Sr.)
|5
|1-2
|1-4
|0
|3
|Sam Vestal (#12, 6-6, F, Sr.)
|4
|0-2
|1-1
|1-4
|3
|Colby Alpert (#23, 6-0, G, So.)
|3
|0
|1-3
|0
|1
|EJ Williams (#2, 6-1, G, Sr.)
|2
|1-1
|0
|0
|1
|Darious McFall (#3, 5-9, G, Jr.)
|2
|1-1
|0
|0
|0
|Asher Amanuel (#21, 5-11, G, So.)
|2
|1-1
|0-1
|0
|1
