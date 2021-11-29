 Skip to main content
Box: Westminster 70, Soldan 49
1234Final
Soldan91419749
Westminster1324211470
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Soldan2-11-0188/63137/46
Westminster1-00-070/2349/16
SoldanPtsFG3FGFTFL
Steven Bonner (#2, 6-4, Jr.)15610-34
Joshua Bishop (#5, 6-1, Jr.)123201
Donovan Wallace (Sr.)10115-84
Ronald Holmes (#15, 5-7, Sr.)63001
Deandre Jones (#10, 5-11, Sr.)21001
Mark Ford (#3, 6-2, Sr.)2100-22
Abdoul Moussa (#21, 6-4, So.)2100-24
WestminsterPtsFG3FGFTFL
Casen Lawrence (#22, 5-10, G, Sr.)25452-20
Kobi Williams (#1, 6-3, G, Jr.)231010-21
Austin Vick (#20, 6-8, F, Sr.)11501-20
Matt Buchanan (#4, 6-2, G, Sr.)90302
Sam Vestal (#12, 6-6, F, Sr.)2002-22
