Box: Westminster 76, Hickman 46
1234Final
Hickman121510946
Westminster1519222076
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Hickman4-20-0395/66347/58
Westminster8-01-0520/87284/47
HickmanPtsFG3FGFTFL
Keshawn Oliver (#5, 6-3, G, Sr.)14602-33
Isaiah Bonaparte (#3, 5-10, G, So.)13321-11
Rodney McNeil (#24, 6-1, G, So.)90302
Henry Wilson (#23, 6-4, G, Sr.)5103-42
Cory Chostner (#20, 6-0, G, Jr.)30100
Vince Leonard (#44, 6-6, F, Sr.)21002
WestminsterPtsFG3FGFTFL
Kobi Williams (#1, 6-3, G, Jr.)2812-1504-50
Austin Vick (#20, 6-8, F, Sr.)156-111-102
Casen Lawrence (#22, 5-10, G, Sr.)102-32-803
Caleb Thompson (#13, 6-5, F, Sr.)72-603-60
EJ Williams (#2, 6-1, G, Sr.)62-502-22
Matt Buchanan (#4, 6-2, G, Sr.)51-21-102
Sam Vestal (#12, 6-6, F, Sr.)52-301-13
