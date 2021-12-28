Box: Westminster 76, Hickman 46

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Hickman
|12
|15
|10
|9
|46
|Westminster
|15
|19
|22
|20
|76
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Hickman
|4-2
|0-0
|395/66
|347/58
|Westminster
|8-0
|1-0
|520/87
|284/47
|Hickman
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Keshawn Oliver (#5, 6-3, G, Sr.)
|14
|6
|0
|2-3
|3
|Isaiah Bonaparte (#3, 5-10, G, So.)
|13
|3
|2
|1-1
|1
|Rodney McNeil (#24, 6-1, G, So.)
|9
|0
|3
|0
|2
|Henry Wilson (#23, 6-4, G, Sr.)
|5
|1
|0
|3-4
|2
|Cory Chostner (#20, 6-0, G, Jr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Vince Leonard (#44, 6-6, F, Sr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|Westminster
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Kobi Williams (#1, 6-3, G, Jr.)
|28
|12-15
|0
|4-5
|0
|Austin Vick (#20, 6-8, F, Sr.)
|15
|6-11
|1-1
|0
|2
|Casen Lawrence (#22, 5-10, G, Sr.)
|10
|2-3
|2-8
|0
|3
|Caleb Thompson (#13, 6-5, F, Sr.)
|7
|2-6
|0
|3-6
|0
|EJ Williams (#2, 6-1, G, Sr.)
|6
|2-5
|0
|2-2
|2
|Matt Buchanan (#4, 6-2, G, Sr.)
|5
|1-2
|1-1
|0
|2
|Sam Vestal (#12, 6-6, F, Sr.)
|5
|2-3
|0
|1-1
|3
