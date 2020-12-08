Box: Westminster 79, Lutheran North 44

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Westminster
|26
|20
|18
|15
|79
|Lutheran North
|7
|9
|20
|8
|44
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Westminster
|2-1
|1-0
|187/62
|158/53
|Lutheran North
|0-1
|0-1
|44/15
|79/26
|Westminster
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Kobi Williams (#1, 6-2, G, So.)
|18
|5-8
|0-3
|8-8
|2
|Casen Lawrence (#22, 5-10, G, Jr.)
|12
|1-4
|3-5
|1-1
|0
|Caleb Thompson (#13, 6-4, F, Jr.)
|11
|5-7
|0
|1-2
|2
|Sam Vestal (#12, 6-6, F, Jr.)
|10
|5-5
|0
|0-4
|3
|Austin Vick (#20, 6-8, F, Jr.)
|10
|5-9
|0-1
|0
|3
|Aydan Trawick (#21, 6-1, G, So.)
|7
|2-2
|1-2
|0
|2
|EJ Williams (#2, 6-1, G, Jr.)
|3
|0-1
|0-2
|3-6
|2
|Matt Buchanan (#4, 6-1, G, Jr.)
|3
|0-2
|1-1
|0
|0
|Drew Liddle (#23, 5-10, G, Sr.)
|3
|0
|1-2
|0
|0
|Zach Watson (#10, 6-3, G, Sr.)
|2
|0
|0
|2-2
|0
|Lutheran North
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Cleveland Washington (#22, 6-2, F, Sr.)
|13
|3
|0
|7-8
|3
|David Moore (#3, 5-10, G, Jr.)
|13
|0
|4
|1-2
|2
|Korey Long (#5, 6-2, F, Sr.)
|8
|2
|0
|4-5
|2
|Devyn Jones (#2, 5-10, G, Sr.)
|5
|2
|0
|1-2
|3
|DeKatyn Calhoun (#24, 5-10, G, Jr.)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Will Liszewski (#33, 6-7, C, Sr.)
|1
|0
|0
|1-2
|2
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.