Box: Westminster 79, Lutheran North 44
Box: Westminster 79, Lutheran North 44

1234Final
Westminster2620181579
Lutheran North7920844
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Westminster2-11-0187/62158/53
Lutheran North0-10-144/1579/26
WestminsterPtsFG3FGFTFL
Kobi Williams (#1, 6-2, G, So.)185-80-38-82
Casen Lawrence (#22, 5-10, G, Jr.)121-43-51-10
Caleb Thompson (#13, 6-4, F, Jr.)115-701-22
Sam Vestal (#12, 6-6, F, Jr.)105-500-43
Austin Vick (#20, 6-8, F, Jr.)105-90-103
Aydan Trawick (#21, 6-1, G, So.)72-21-202
EJ Williams (#2, 6-1, G, Jr.)30-10-23-62
Matt Buchanan (#4, 6-1, G, Jr.)30-21-100
Drew Liddle (#23, 5-10, G, Sr.)301-200
Zach Watson (#10, 6-3, G, Sr.)2002-20
Lutheran NorthPtsFG3FGFTFL
Cleveland Washington (#22, 6-2, F, Sr.)13307-83
David Moore (#3, 5-10, G, Jr.)13041-22
Korey Long (#5, 6-2, F, Sr.)8204-52
Devyn Jones (#2, 5-10, G, Sr.)5201-23
DeKatyn Calhoun (#24, 5-10, G, Jr.)42001
Will Liszewski (#33, 6-7, C, Sr.)1001-22
