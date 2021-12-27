 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Whitfield 48, Parkway Central 38
0 comments

Box: Whitfield 48, Parkway Central 38

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
1234Final
Parkway Central9813838
Whitfield813161148
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Parkway Central5-40-0485/54448/50
Whitfield8-20-0611/68497/55
Parkway CentralPtsFG3FGFTFL
Oliver Kokal (#21, 6-4, F, So.)19607-90
Joe Siervo (#12, 6-1, G, Sr.)10311-23
Christian Pollard (#13, 6-0, G, Sr.)42004
Ty Adams (#34, 6-0, F, So.)3101-21
Andrew King (#33, 6-3, F, Sr.)21000
WhitfieldPtsFG3FGFTFL
Jorden Williams (#2, 5-11, G, Jr.)19432-61
Tre Williams (#3, 6-0, G, Sr.)13125-54
Travis Green III (#11, 6-0, G, So.)9401-11
Bryson Sutton (#24, 6-2, G, Jr.)60200
Jayden Williams (#12, 5-9, G, Jr.)1001-21
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Stars on the mat and on the court: The high school athletes of the week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Boys Basketball

Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 12/251. CBC (5-3) is idle.2. East St. Louis (8-2) is idle.3. Chaminade (5-2) is idle.4. Webster Groves (5-1) is idle.5.…

Boys Basketball

Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 12/221. CBC (5-3) is idle.2. East St. Louis (8-2) is idle.3. Chaminade (4-2) def. Cardinal Ritter (5-4), 64-63 today.4.…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News