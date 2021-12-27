Box: Whitfield 48, Parkway Central 38

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Parkway Central
|9
|8
|13
|8
|38
|Whitfield
|8
|13
|16
|11
|48
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Parkway Central
|5-4
|0-0
|485/54
|448/50
|Whitfield
|8-2
|0-0
|611/68
|497/55
|Parkway Central
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Oliver Kokal (#21, 6-4, F, So.)
|19
|6
|0
|7-9
|0
|Joe Siervo (#12, 6-1, G, Sr.)
|10
|3
|1
|1-2
|3
|Christian Pollard (#13, 6-0, G, Sr.)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|4
|Ty Adams (#34, 6-0, F, So.)
|3
|1
|0
|1-2
|1
|Andrew King (#33, 6-3, F, Sr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Whitfield
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Jorden Williams (#2, 5-11, G, Jr.)
|19
|4
|3
|2-6
|1
|Tre Williams (#3, 6-0, G, Sr.)
|13
|1
|2
|5-5
|4
|Travis Green III (#11, 6-0, G, So.)
|9
|4
|0
|1-1
|1
|Bryson Sutton (#24, 6-2, G, Jr.)
|6
|0
|2
|0
|0
|Jayden Williams (#12, 5-9, G, Jr.)
|1
|0
|0
|1-2
|1
