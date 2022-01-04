 Skip to main content
Box: Whitfield 49, De Smet 47
Box: Whitfield 49, De Smet 47

1234Final
De Smet166111447
Whitfield111415949
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
De Smet7-31-0710/71517/52
Whitfield10-30-0767/77646/65
De SmetPtsFG3FGFTFL
Justin Duff (#20, 6-4, G, Jr.)19712-23
Jemeal Goines (#23, 6-6, F, Sr.)17801-23
Brian Taylor (#1, 6-4, G, Sr.)6300-20
Dillon Duff (#30, 6-3, G, Fr.)30101
Isaiah Robinson (#24, 6-8, F, Sr.)21004
WhitfieldPtsFG3FGFTFL
Jorden Williams (#2, 5-11, G, Jr.)13132-20
Tre Williams (#3, 6-0, G, Sr.)11032-24
Nick Lewis (#10, 6-1, G, Jr.)9401-23
Bryson Sutton (#24, 6-2, G, Jr.)81201
Travis Green III (#11, 6-0, G, So.)8302-41
