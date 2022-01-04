Box: Whitfield 49, De Smet 47

|1
|De Smet
|16
|6
|11
|14
|47
|Whitfield
|11
|14
|15
|9
|49
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|De Smet
|7-3
|1-0
|710/71
|517/52
|Whitfield
|10-3
|0-0
|767/77
|646/65
|De Smet
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Justin Duff (#20, 6-4, G, Jr.)
|19
|7
|1
|2-2
|3
|Jemeal Goines (#23, 6-6, F, Sr.)
|17
|8
|0
|1-2
|3
|Brian Taylor (#1, 6-4, G, Sr.)
|6
|3
|0
|0-2
|0
|Dillon Duff (#30, 6-3, G, Fr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Isaiah Robinson (#24, 6-8, F, Sr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|4
|Whitfield
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Jorden Williams (#2, 5-11, G, Jr.)
|13
|1
|3
|2-2
|0
|Tre Williams (#3, 6-0, G, Sr.)
|11
|0
|3
|2-2
|4
|Nick Lewis (#10, 6-1, G, Jr.)
|9
|4
|0
|1-2
|3
|Bryson Sutton (#24, 6-2, G, Jr.)
|8
|1
|2
|0
|1
|Travis Green III (#11, 6-0, G, So.)
|8
|3
|0
|2-4
|1
