Box: Whitfield 51, New Madrid County Central 40

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|New Madrid County Central
|9
|6
|10
|15
|40
|Whitfield
|16
|6
|10
|19
|51
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|New Madrid County Central
|2-2
|0-0
|112/28
|196/49
|Whitfield
|19-5
|0-0
|1396/349
|1142/286
|New Madrid County Central
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Whitfield
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Jorden Williams (#2, 5-11, G, Jr.)
|21
|1
|4
|7-7
|2
|Travis Green III (#11, 6-0, G, So.)
|14
|6
|0
|2-4
|3
|Nolan Simon (#5, 5-11, G, Jr.)
|9
|1
|2
|1-1
|1
|Nick Lewis (#10, 6-1, G, Jr.)
|5
|1
|0
|3-3
|1
|Holden Souter (#4, 6-5, F, So.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|4