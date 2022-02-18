 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Box: Whitfield 51, New Madrid County Central 40

  • 0
1234Final
New Madrid County Central96101540
Whitfield166101951
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
New Madrid County Central2-20-0112/28196/49
Whitfield19-50-01396/3491142/286

People are also reading…

New Madrid County Central
Individual stats Have not been reported.
WhitfieldPtsFG3FGFTFL
Jorden Williams (#2, 5-11, G, Jr.)21147-72
Travis Green III (#11, 6-0, G, So.)14602-43
Nolan Simon (#5, 5-11, G, Jr.)9121-11
Nick Lewis (#10, 6-1, G, Jr.)5103-31
Holden Souter (#4, 6-5, F, So.)21004
0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Boys basketball rankings - 2/9/2022

STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 2/9/2022Large schoolsLast Week1. Chaminade (15-4)12. CBC (15-6)23. East St. Louis (19-5)34. De Smet (14-6)4…

Watch Now: Related Video

Smashing records: Meet our athletes of the week

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News