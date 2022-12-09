 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: Whitfield 57, Webster Groves 42

  • 0
1234Final
Whitfield111991857
Webster Groves91161642
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Whitfield4-10-0273/55188/38
Webster Groves1-20-0159/32180/36

Whitfield
Individual stats Have not been reported.
Webster GrovesPtsFG3FGFTFL
RJ Trevino (#2, SG, Sr.)195-93-602
Iziah Purvey (#34, PF, Jr.)94-1001-14
Quincy Williams (#33, SG, Fr.)602-303
Carl Whitehead Jr. (#13, PG, So.)50-11-22-22
Jalen Purvey (#11, SG, Sr.)31-90-11-23
