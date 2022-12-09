Box: Whitfield 57, Webster Groves 42

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Whitfield
|11
|19
|9
|18
|57
|Webster Groves
|9
|11
|6
|16
|42
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Whitfield
|4-1
|0-0
|273/55
|188/38
|Webster Groves
|1-2
|0-0
|159/32
|180/36
|Whitfield
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Webster Groves
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|RJ Trevino (#2, SG, Sr.)
|19
|5-9
|3-6
|0
|2
|Iziah Purvey (#34, PF, Jr.)
|9
|4-10
|0
|1-1
|4
|Quincy Williams (#33, SG, Fr.)
|6
|0
|2-3
|0
|3
|Carl Whitehead Jr. (#13, PG, So.)
|5
|0-1
|1-2
|2-2
|2
|Jalen Purvey (#11, SG, Sr.)
|3
|1-9
|0-1
|1-2
|3