Box: Whitfield 63, Duchesne 48

1234Final
Duchesne14620848
Whitfield727131663
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Duchesne2-40-1355/59389/65
Whitfield5-40-0524/87451/75

DuchesnePtsFG3FGFTFL
Josh Baker-Mays (#2, 5-11, G, Sr.)18424-92
Ethan Kissell (#15, 6-2, G, Sr.)12600-23
Drew Heischmidt (#23, 5-10, G, Fr.)90302
Cam Lee (#3, 6-1, G, Sr.)63003
Sam Jost (#5, 5-11, G, So.)21001
David Tague (6-4, F, Jr.)1001-21
Duchesne
Individual stats Have not been reported.
