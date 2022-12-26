Box: Whitfield 63, Duchesne 48

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Duchesne
|14
|6
|20
|8
|48
|Whitfield
|7
|27
|13
|16
|63
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Duchesne
|2-4
|0-1
|355/59
|389/65
|Whitfield
|5-4
|0-0
|524/87
|451/75
People are also reading…
|Duchesne
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Josh Baker-Mays (#2, 5-11, G, Sr.)
|18
|4
|2
|4-9
|2
|Ethan Kissell (#15, 6-2, G, Sr.)
|12
|6
|0
|0-2
|3
|Drew Heischmidt (#23, 5-10, G, Fr.)
|9
|0
|3
|0
|2
|Cam Lee (#3, 6-1, G, Sr.)
|6
|3
|0
|0
|3
|Sam Jost (#5, 5-11, G, So.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|David Tague (6-4, F, Jr.)
|1
|0
|0
|1-2
|1
|Duchesne
|Individual stats Have not been reported.