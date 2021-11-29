Box: Whitfield 73, Riverview Gardens 41

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Riverview Gardens
|16
|9
|12
|4
|41
|Whitfield
|15
|21
|30
|7
|73
-
University City runs away from Fort Zumwalt North to retain Borgia Turkey title
-
Boys basketball season preview: Five storylines to watch this winter
-
Youngsters do their part as Fort Zumwalt North advances to Borgia tourney final
-
King, Mascoutah take over in second half, pull away for victory over Columbia
-
Abbey leads University City past host and back to Borgia tourney final
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Riverview Gardens
|0-1
|0-0
|41/41
|73/73
|Whitfield
|2-0
|0-0
|147/147
|90/90
|Riverview Gardens
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Cavoll Love Jr. (#2, Sr.)
|14
|5
|1
|1-2
|2
|Camren Scaife (#20, Sr.)
|12
|5
|0
|2-4
|4
|Jaylen Davis (#4, Sr.)
|4
|1
|0
|2-4
|2
|Damon Battle (#13, Sr.)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|5
|Jacob Cox (#12, Jr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|DB Baker (#3, Jr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|3
|Jamaun Pruitt (#5, Fr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Whitfield
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Travis Green III (#11, 6-0, G, So.)
|21
|10
|0
|1-2
|0
|Nolan Simon (#5, 5-11, G, Jr.)
|18
|6
|2
|0-2
|2
|Holden Souter (#4, 6-5, F, So.)
|18
|8
|0
|2-3
|2
|Tre Williams (#3, 6-0, G, Sr.)
|7
|3
|0
|1-1
|0
|Nick Lewis (#8, 6-1, G, Jr.)
|5
|1
|0
|3-5
|1
|Jayden Williams (#12, 5-9, G, Jr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|Trey McWilliams (6-4, F, Sr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
Tags
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.