Box: Whitfield 73, Riverview Gardens 41
Box: Whitfield 73, Riverview Gardens 41

1234Final
Riverview Gardens16912441
Whitfield152130773
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Riverview Gardens0-10-041/4173/73
Whitfield2-00-0147/14790/90
Riverview GardensPtsFG3FGFTFL
Cavoll Love Jr. (#2, Sr.)14511-22
Camren Scaife (#20, Sr.)12502-44
Jaylen Davis (#4, Sr.)4102-42
Damon Battle (#13, Sr.)42005
Jacob Cox (#12, Jr.)30101
DB Baker (#3, Jr.)21003
Jamaun Pruitt (#5, Fr.)21001
WhitfieldPtsFG3FGFTFL
Travis Green III (#11, 6-0, G, So.)211001-20
Nolan Simon (#5, 5-11, G, Jr.)18620-22
Holden Souter (#4, 6-5, F, So.)18802-32
Tre Williams (#3, 6-0, G, Sr.)7301-10
Nick Lewis (#8, 6-1, G, Jr.)5103-51
Jayden Williams (#12, 5-9, G, Jr.)21002
Trey McWilliams (6-4, F, Sr.)21000
