|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Medicine and Bioscience
|7
|3
|21
|12
|43
|Whitfield
|19
|14
|21
|20
|74
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Medicine and Bioscience
|0-19
|0-5
|618/33
|1249/66
|Whitfield
|12-14
|0-0
|1413/74
|1352/71
|Medicine and Bioscience
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Jayden Brown (#5, Sr.)
|17
|2
|2
|7-10
|2
|Antonio Gray (#3, Sr.)
|12
|2
|2
|2-4
|1
|Ezra Spruiel (#20, Jr.)
|9
|1
|1
|4-6
|1
|Kevin Brown (#21, Fr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Noa Narez (#15, Fr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Tyler Davis (#14, Jr.)
|1
|0
|0
|1-4
|1
|Whitfield
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Bryson Sutton (#3, 6-2, F, Sr.)
|15
|0
|5
|0
|1
|Joey Garcia (#22, 6-6, C, So.)
|12
|6
|0
|0
|3
|Quinn Hoermann (#21, 6-4, F, Sr.)
|11
|4
|1
|0-1
|1
|Roman Angieri (#1, 6'1, G, So.)
|10
|5
|0
|0
|5
|Holden Souter (#32, 6-6, F, Jr.)
|9
|3
|1
|0
|1
|Nick Flood (#13, 6-3, G, Jr.)
|7
|2
|1
|0
|4
|Nolan Simon (#5, 6-0, G, Sr.)
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Musa Butler (#4, 6-0, G, Sr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Jorden Williams (#2, 6-0, G, Sr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0-1
|0