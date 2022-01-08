Box: William Chrisman 58, Francis Howell 49

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|William Chrisman
|9
|14
|15
|20
|58
|Francis Howell
|11
|19
|9
|10
|49
-
CBC rallies past Chicago Kenwood in Highland Shootout finale
-
Vashon suffers first lost at hands of Philadelphia toughie in Highland Shootout showdown
-
Imhotep Institute revels in trip from Philadelphia to Highland Shootout
-
Stacker, Thomas help Cardinal Ritter defeat their former Belleville East teammates
-
Boys basketball notebook: Highland Shootout set for Saturday, hopes for the best; COVID-19 spectator restrictions return
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|William Chrisman
|2-1
|0-0
|173/58
|148/49
|Francis Howell
|9-6
|3-0
|901/300
|830/277
|William Chrisman
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Francis Howell
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Gabe James (#3, 6-1, G, Sr.)
|22
|3-6
|5-10
|1-2
|1
|Dwight Lomax, Jr (#2, 5-8, G, Jr.)
|10
|4-7
|0-3
|2-4
|1
|Booker Simmons (#11, 6-1, G, Sr.)
|9
|1-7
|1-5
|4-6
|2
|Donovan Sparks (#23, 6-4, F, Jr.)
|4
|0-3
|1-1
|1-2
|0
|Jude James (#24, 6-4, F, So.)
|2
|1-3
|0
|0-1
|5
|Ben Toebben (#32, 6-5, F, Jr.)
|2
|1-1
|0
|0
|3
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.