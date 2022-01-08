 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: William Chrisman 58, Francis Howell 49
1234Final
William Chrisman914152058
Francis Howell111991049
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
William Chrisman2-10-0173/58148/49
Francis Howell9-63-0901/300830/277
William Chrisman
Individual stats Have not been reported.
Francis HowellPtsFG3FGFTFL
Gabe James (#3, 6-1, G, Sr.)223-65-101-21
Dwight Lomax, Jr (#2, 5-8, G, Jr.)104-70-32-41
Booker Simmons (#11, 6-1, G, Sr.)91-71-54-62
Donovan Sparks (#23, 6-4, F, Jr.)40-31-11-20
Jude James (#24, 6-4, F, So.)21-300-15
Ben Toebben (#32, 6-5, F, Jr.)21-1003
