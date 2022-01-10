Box: Windsor (Imperial) 54, Affton 46

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Affton
|13
|6
|13
|14
|46
|Windsor (Imperial)
|14
|5
|20
|15
|54
-
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Affton
|6-5
|0-0
|607/55
|583/53
|Windsor (Imperial)
|9-5
|1-2
|774/70
|704/64
|Affton
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Codey Recht (#1, 6-0, G, Sr.)
|17
|5-6
|0-4
|7-7
|0
|Sean LaRose (#2, 5-10, G, Jr.)
|15
|5-6
|1-1
|2-2
|0
|Banks Wilson (#25, 6-1, F, Jr.)
|7
|2-3
|1-2
|0
|0
|Adam Puzniak (#10, 6-3, F, Jr.)
|3
|1-1
|0-1
|1-2
|0
|Gage Boeser (#12, 6-0, G, Jr.)
|2
|1-2
|0
|0
|0
|John Schnerr (6-3, C, Sr.)
|2
|1-1
|0
|0
|0
|Windsor (Imperial)
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Nolan Hirth (#4, 6-1, Jr.)
|15
|3
|2
|3-5
|0
|Max Hartmann (#22, 6-2, Jr.)
|13
|2
|2
|3-7
|0
|AJ Patrick (#13, 6-1, So.)
|12
|6
|0
|0
|0
|Brenton Shirk (#2, 6-1, So.)
|9
|2
|1
|2-3
|0
|Elliot Witte (#23, 6-1, Sr.)
|5
|2
|0
|1-2
|0
