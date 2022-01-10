 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Windsor (Imperial) 54, Affton 46
0 comments

Box: Windsor (Imperial) 54, Affton 46

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
1234Final
Affton136131446
Windsor (Imperial)145201554
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Affton6-50-0607/55583/53
Windsor (Imperial)9-51-2774/70704/64
AfftonPtsFG3FGFTFL
Codey Recht (#1, 6-0, G, Sr.)175-60-47-70
Sean LaRose (#2, 5-10, G, Jr.)155-61-12-20
Banks Wilson (#25, 6-1, F, Jr.)72-31-200
Adam Puzniak (#10, 6-3, F, Jr.)31-10-11-20
Gage Boeser (#12, 6-0, G, Jr.)21-2000
John Schnerr (6-3, C, Sr.)21-1000
Windsor (Imperial)PtsFG3FGFTFL
Nolan Hirth (#4, 6-1, Jr.)15323-50
Max Hartmann (#22, 6-2, Jr.)13223-70
AJ Patrick (#13, 6-1, So.)126000
Brenton Shirk (#2, 6-1, So.)9212-30
Elliot Witte (#23, 6-1, Sr.)5201-20
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Tomorrow's college stars, today's athletes of the week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News