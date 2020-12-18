Box: Windsor (Imperial) 54, Hillsboro 37

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Hillsboro
|0
|0
|0
|0
|37
|Windsor (Imperial)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|54
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Hillsboro
|3-5
|1-1
|433/54
|469/59
|Windsor (Imperial)
|4-4
|1-1
|444/56
|481/60
|Hillsboro
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Logan Smith
|12
|3-7
|1-2
|3-3
|2
|Noah Holland (So.)
|9
|3-6
|1-2
|0
|0
|Werner Finder (Sr.)
|7
|2-2
|1-1
|0-2
|0
|Eric Schneider (Sr.)
|5
|1-1
|1-3
|0
|4
|Zach Whaley (Sr.)
|4
|2-3
|0-1
|0
|4
|Hillsboro
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.