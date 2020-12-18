 Skip to main content
Box: Windsor (Imperial) 54, Hillsboro 37
Box: Windsor (Imperial) 54, Hillsboro 37

1234Final
Hillsboro000037
Windsor (Imperial)000054
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Hillsboro3-51-1433/54469/59
Windsor (Imperial)4-41-1444/56481/60
HillsboroPtsFG3FGFTFL
Logan Smith123-71-23-32
Noah Holland (So.)93-61-200
Werner Finder (Sr.)72-21-10-20
Eric Schneider (Sr.)51-11-304
Zach Whaley (Sr.)42-30-104
Hillsboro
Individual stats Have not been reported.
