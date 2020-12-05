 Skip to main content
Box: Windsor (Imperial) 55, Affton 47
Box: Windsor (Imperial) 55, Affton 47

1234Final
Affton111314947
Windsor (Imperial)181391555
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Affton0-20-082/41111/56
Windsor (Imperial)2-10-0163/82171/86
Affton
Individual stats Have not been reported.
Windsor (Imperial)PtsFG3FGFTFL
Sonny Amabile (5-9, Sr.)20706-91
Hunter Metteer (#1, 5-9, Sr.)11221-32
Brenton Shirk (#2, 6-1, Fr.)72100
Nathan Beerman (#12, 5-10, Jr.)7301-43
Logan Chaney (#42, 6-5, Jr.)4200-14
Elliot Witte (#23, 6-2, Jr.)3101-21
Nolan Hirth (#4, 6-1, So.)2100-22
Max Hartmann (#22, 6-2, So.)1001-20
