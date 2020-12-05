Box: Windsor (Imperial) 55, Affton 47

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Affton
|11
|13
|14
|9
|47
|Windsor (Imperial)
|18
|13
|9
|15
|55
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Affton
|0-2
|0-0
|82/41
|111/56
|Windsor (Imperial)
|2-1
|0-0
|163/82
|171/86
|Affton
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Windsor (Imperial)
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Sonny Amabile (5-9, Sr.)
|20
|7
|0
|6-9
|1
|Hunter Metteer (#1, 5-9, Sr.)
|11
|2
|2
|1-3
|2
|Brenton Shirk (#2, 6-1, Fr.)
|7
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Nathan Beerman (#12, 5-10, Jr.)
|7
|3
|0
|1-4
|3
|Logan Chaney (#42, 6-5, Jr.)
|4
|2
|0
|0-1
|4
|Elliot Witte (#23, 6-2, Jr.)
|3
|1
|0
|1-2
|1
|Nolan Hirth (#4, 6-1, So.)
|2
|1
|0
|0-2
|2
|Max Hartmann (#22, 6-2, So.)
|1
|0
|0
|1-2
|0
