Box: Windsor (Imperial) 56, Hillsboro 49
1234Final
Windsor (Imperial)1119101656
Hillsboro168101549
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Windsor (Imperial)5-20-0414/59360/51
Hillsboro2-20-0276/39208/30
Windsor (Imperial)PtsFG3FGFTFL
Max Hartmann (6-2, Jr.)24822-40
AJ Patrick (6-1, So.)13405-80
Nathan Beerman (5-10, Sr.)93100
Brenton Shirk (6-1, So.)6202-50
Nolan Hirth (6-1, Jr.)3003-60
Austin Happel (5-9, Jr.)1001-20
Windsor (Imperial)
Individual stats Have not been reported.
