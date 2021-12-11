Box: Windsor (Imperial) 56, Hillsboro 49

|1
|Final
|Windsor (Imperial)
|11
|19
|10
|16
|56
|Hillsboro
|16
|8
|10
|15
|49
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Windsor (Imperial)
|5-2
|0-0
|414/59
|360/51
|Hillsboro
|2-2
|0-0
|276/39
|208/30
|Windsor (Imperial)
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Max Hartmann (6-2, Jr.)
|24
|8
|2
|2-4
|0
|AJ Patrick (6-1, So.)
|13
|4
|0
|5-8
|0
|Nathan Beerman (5-10, Sr.)
|9
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Brenton Shirk (6-1, So.)
|6
|2
|0
|2-5
|0
|Nolan Hirth (6-1, Jr.)
|3
|0
|0
|3-6
|0
|Austin Happel (5-9, Jr.)
|1
|0
|0
|1-2
|0
|Windsor (Imperial)
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
