Box: Windsor (Imperial) 57, Seckman 49

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Windsor (Imperial)
|11
|3
|18
|25
|57
|Seckman
|8
|12
|16
|13
|49
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Windsor (Imperial)
|11-5
|2-2
|946/59
|760/48
|Seckman
|5-10
|2-1
|877/55
|942/59
|Windsor (Imperial)
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Layton Hollis (#24, 6-1, So.)
|22
|4
|3
|5-7
|0
|Nolan Hirth (#4, 6-0, Sr.)
|12
|6
|0
|0-3
|0
|Max Hartmann (#22, 6-2, Sr.)
|9
|2
|0
|5-6
|0
|Noah Barnes (#12, 5-10, So.)
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Brenton Shirk (#2, 6-0, Jr.)
|5
|0
|0
|5-6
|0
|Logan Thomas (#33, 6-1, Sr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|AJ Patrick (#3, 6-0, Jr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Windsor (Imperial)
|Individual stats Have not been reported.