Box: Windsor (Imperial) 57, Seckman 49

1234Final
Windsor (Imperial)113182557
Seckman812161349
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Windsor (Imperial)11-52-2946/59760/48
Seckman5-102-1877/55942/59

Windsor (Imperial)PtsFG3FGFTFL
Layton Hollis (#24, 6-1, So.)22435-70
Nolan Hirth (#4, 6-0, Sr.)12600-30
Max Hartmann (#22, 6-2, Sr.)9205-60
Noah Barnes (#12, 5-10, So.)51100
Brenton Shirk (#2, 6-0, Jr.)5005-60
Logan Thomas (#33, 6-1, Sr.)21000
AJ Patrick (#3, 6-0, Jr.)21000
Windsor (Imperial)
Individual stats Have not been reported.
