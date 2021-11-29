 Skip to main content
Box: Windsor (Imperial) 59, Bayless 29
Box: Windsor (Imperial) 59, Bayless 29

1234Final
Windsor (Imperial)000059
Bayless000029
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Windsor (Imperial)2-10-0196/65150/50
Bayless0-30-079/26201/67
Windsor (Imperial)PtsFG3FGFTFL
Nolan Hirth (6-1, Jr.)168000
AJ Patrick (6-1, So.)15701-33
Brenton Shirk (6-1, So.)7301-21
Austin Happel (5-9, Jr.)60201
Max Hartmann (6-2, Jr.)60203
Layton Hollis (6-1, Fr.)3101-10
Elliot Witte (6-1, Sr.)21001
Logan Thomas (6-2, Jr.)21003
Noah Barnes (5-9, Fr.)21001
Windsor (Imperial)
Individual stats Have not been reported.
