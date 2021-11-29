Box: Windsor (Imperial) 59, Bayless 29

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Windsor (Imperial)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|59
|Bayless
|0
|0
|0
|0
|29
-
University City runs away from Fort Zumwalt North to retain Borgia Turkey title
-
Boys basketball season preview: Five storylines to watch this winter
-
Youngsters do their part as Fort Zumwalt North advances to Borgia tourney final
-
King, Mascoutah take over in second half, pull away for victory over Columbia
-
Abbey leads University City past host and back to Borgia tourney final
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Windsor (Imperial)
|2-1
|0-0
|196/65
|150/50
|Bayless
|0-3
|0-0
|79/26
|201/67
|Windsor (Imperial)
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Nolan Hirth (6-1, Jr.)
|16
|8
|0
|0
|0
|AJ Patrick (6-1, So.)
|15
|7
|0
|1-3
|3
|Brenton Shirk (6-1, So.)
|7
|3
|0
|1-2
|1
|Austin Happel (5-9, Jr.)
|6
|0
|2
|0
|1
|Max Hartmann (6-2, Jr.)
|6
|0
|2
|0
|3
|Layton Hollis (6-1, Fr.)
|3
|1
|0
|1-1
|0
|Elliot Witte (6-1, Sr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Logan Thomas (6-2, Jr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|3
|Noah Barnes (5-9, Fr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Windsor (Imperial)
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.