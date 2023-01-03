 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: Windsor (Imperial) 62, Perryville 27

  • 0
1234Final
Perryville599427
Windsor (Imperial)2016161062
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Perryville1-100-3526/48715/65
Windsor (Imperial)7-42-1677/62513/47

Perryville
Individual stats Have not been reported.
Windsor (Imperial)PtsFG3FGFTFL
Max Hartmann (#22, 6-2, Sr.)17332-20
Brenton Shirk (#2, 6-0, Jr.)13601-10
AJ Patrick (#3, 6-0, Jr.)10402-20
Layton Hollis (#24, 6-1, So.)84000
Noah Barnes (#12, 5-10, So.)60200
Nolan Hirth (#4, 6-0, Sr.)5005-60
Michael Becker (#11, 6-1, Jr.)3101-20
