Box: Windsor (Imperial) 62, Perryville 27

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Perryville
|5
|9
|9
|4
|27
|Windsor (Imperial)
|20
|16
|16
|10
|62
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Perryville
|1-10
|0-3
|526/48
|715/65
|Windsor (Imperial)
|7-4
|2-1
|677/62
|513/47
|Perryville
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Windsor (Imperial)
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Max Hartmann (#22, 6-2, Sr.)
|17
|3
|3
|2-2
|0
|Brenton Shirk (#2, 6-0, Jr.)
|13
|6
|0
|1-1
|0
|AJ Patrick (#3, 6-0, Jr.)
|10
|4
|0
|2-2
|0
|Layton Hollis (#24, 6-1, So.)
|8
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Noah Barnes (#12, 5-10, So.)
|6
|0
|2
|0
|0
|Nolan Hirth (#4, 6-0, Sr.)
|5
|0
|0
|5-6
|0
|Michael Becker (#11, 6-1, Jr.)
|3
|1
|0
|1-2
|0