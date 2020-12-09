 Skip to main content
Box: Windsor (Imperial) 63, Hillsboro 55
0 comments

1234Final
Hillsboro1711111655
Windsor (Imperial)1514201463
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Hillsboro1-40-0272/54317/63
Windsor (Imperial)3-20-0265/53291/58
HillsboroPtsFG3FGFTFL
Noah Holland (So.)3811-183-77-101
Eric Schneider (Sr.)51-51-302
Zach Whaley (Sr.)301-603
Kyle Phipps (Jr.)30-11-201
Werner Finder (Sr.)21-20-104
Kieren Jones (So.)21-2002
Ryan Cox (Sr.)21-20-103
Hillsboro
Individual stats Have not been reported.
