Box: Windsor (Imperial) 63, Hillsboro 55

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Hillsboro
|17
|11
|11
|16
|55
|Windsor (Imperial)
|15
|14
|20
|14
|63
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Hillsboro
|1-4
|0-0
|272/54
|317/63
|Windsor (Imperial)
|3-2
|0-0
|265/53
|291/58
|Hillsboro
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Noah Holland (So.)
|38
|11-18
|3-7
|7-10
|1
|Eric Schneider (Sr.)
|5
|1-5
|1-3
|0
|2
|Zach Whaley (Sr.)
|3
|0
|1-6
|0
|3
|Kyle Phipps (Jr.)
|3
|0-1
|1-2
|0
|1
|Werner Finder (Sr.)
|2
|1-2
|0-1
|0
|4
|Kieren Jones (So.)
|2
|1-2
|0
|0
|2
|Ryan Cox (Sr.)
|2
|1-2
|0-1
|0
|3
|Hillsboro
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
