Box: Windsor (Imperial) 64, Affton 39

1234Final
Windsor (Imperial)1016182064
Affton613101039
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Windsor (Imperial)9-52-2812/58651/46
Affton6-70-2727/52729/52

Windsor (Imperial)
Individual stats Have not been reported.
AfftonPtsFG3FGFTFL
Sean LaRose (Sr.)202-54-84-40
Adam Puzniak (Sr.)61-41-31-10
Jack Laue (Sr.)61-21-61-20
Banks Wilson (Sr.)30-11-300
Jackson Wilbers (Jr.)21-30-300
Keith Watson (Jr.)21-800-20
