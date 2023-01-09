Box: Windsor (Imperial) 64, Affton 39

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Windsor (Imperial)
|10
|16
|18
|20
|64
|Affton
|6
|13
|10
|10
|39
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Windsor (Imperial)
|9-5
|2-2
|812/58
|651/46
|Affton
|6-7
|0-2
|727/52
|729/52
People are also reading…
|Windsor (Imperial)
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Affton
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Sean LaRose (Sr.)
|20
|2-5
|4-8
|4-4
|0
|Adam Puzniak (Sr.)
|6
|1-4
|1-3
|1-1
|0
|Jack Laue (Sr.)
|6
|1-2
|1-6
|1-2
|0
|Banks Wilson (Sr.)
|3
|0-1
|1-3
|0
|0
|Jackson Wilbers (Jr.)
|2
|1-3
|0-3
|0
|0
|Keith Watson (Jr.)
|2
|1-8
|0
|0-2
|0